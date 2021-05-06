COVID-19 Impact on North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Advancements with 25.7% of CAGR by 2027 –Key Players: IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Matrix42 AG

The North America Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,097.6 million in 2019 to US$ 7,410.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Unified Endpoint Management Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) tools offered by various companies allow customers to manage and secure all the servers, devices, and endpoints present in an organization from a unified console. It is also a combination of several solutions such as enterprise mobility management, mobile content management, mobile application management, mobile device management, and client management among others. Unified endpoint management solutions covers a wide range of platforms. These solutions also support all mobility use cases in organizations ranging from corporate-owned, purpose-built or shared devices to bring your own device (BYOD) devices. The key benefits offered by unified endpoint management solutions include endpoint management, user profile management, dashboards, reporting, mobile device management, and patching & endpoint security among many others. Owing to all the features and benefits, these solutions and related services are becoming quite popular among various end user industries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Segmentation

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – By Component

Solutions

Services

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – By Platform

Desktop

Mobile

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – By End User

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End Users

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Unified Endpoint Management Market – Company Profiles

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Matrix42 AG

Microsoft Corporation

MobileIron

VMware, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The research on the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market.

