Increasing Awareness About the Consumption of Health Benefits Offered by Vegan Food is Stimulating the Demand of Protein Alternatives Market – Research Report

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Protein alternatives Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Protein alternatives are the substitutes for animal-based protein. Based on the source, the protein alternatives market is broadly classified into plant protein, mycoprotein, algal protein, and insect protein. The increasing awareness about the consumption of health benefits offered by vegan food is stimulating the demand of protein alternatives. One can expect that the protein alternatives market will grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

Export-import is at halt.

The closure of industries due to lockdown has not only hampered the scale of production but also the growth rate.

Online sales have started to provide convenience to the consumers.

The outbreak had given opportunity to the companies to opt for certain strategies and plan their business accordingly.

Companies covered

Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont Danisco, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Foods , Proti-Farm Holding NV , Glanbia PLC , Corbion Biotech Inc., and Agriprotein Holdings Ltd.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The increasing concern of people toward a healthy lifestyle is boosting the growth of protein alternatives market. The increasing awareness about the vegan products is shifting the preference of people from animal protein to plant-based protein. The plant-based proteins are a healthy option for protein and provide similar benefits as the animal protein. Hence, they are widely used in the food & beverages industry. Along with this, increasing awareness about animal nutrition and rising number of pet grooming services have enabled the usage in animal feed. Alternative proteins like soy and pea protein are widely used in meat-free burgers and sausages. Also, plant-based proteins meet the standards of various food authorities. They have less chance of food-borne bacteria.

Also, increase in the number of e-commerce websites and the expansion of distribution channels has helped in creating transparency about the product.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Key market players are introducing new products in the product line of alternative proteins so that the consumers get easily accustomed to. They are focusing on consumer satisfaction and brand loyalty and using this as a viable methodology to extend their global footprint. They are expanding their business through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures. The investments in innovation & technology, continuous research & development, and product standardization are creating ample opportunities for the protein alternatives market.

