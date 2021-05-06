Organic Seed Market Report Focusing on Opportunities, Drivers and Challenges ,key players | Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Seed Savers Exchange, Fedco Seeds, Wild Garden Seeds

The global organic seed market is experiencing significant growth and will grow considerably in the next few years. Organic seed are grown using sustainable methods of farming right from the planting of a tree until the yield of fruits or vegetables. Organic farming and seed growing do not involve the use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and farming is done as per the basic established standard for certified organic farming. Moreover, farming land should be at least used for organic farming from the past three years. Organic seed farmers grow fruits & vegetables under organic farming techniques and allow the fruits & vegetables to produce seeds that are further sold as organic seeds. Innovation in the organic seed market is related to the development of seeds that are bacteria-free and prevents the growth of other insects.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type and Distribution Channel Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Seed Savers Exchange, Fedco Seeds, Wild Garden Seeds, Rijk Zwaan, Farm Direct Organic Seeds, Navdanya, Vitalis Organic Seeds, Mass Plant, Territorial Seeds Company, Kusa Seed Society, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Renee’s Garden and Johnny’s Selected Seeds

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The demand for organic fruits & vegetables has grown in the market due to the outbreak of pandemic as people are demanding fruits & vegetables that increase immunity and are free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Moreover, the decline in consumption of seafood and meat will increase the demand for fresh organic vegetables, hence increasing demand for organic seeds.

The global market will boost up after the pandemic as the demand for healthy fruit & vegetables will increase.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The demand for organic natural foods, changing lifestyles of the people, awareness about the health issues, dietary concerns, change in spending patterns, and health benefits from organic foods are the major factors driving the global organic seed market. Moreover, the growing food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region and the effect of insecticide, pesticide, and other chemical fertilizers in entire food chain is the reason that has increased the demand for organic seeds. However, high cost of seeds and low yield from organic farming are the major constraints of organic seeds market. Contrarily, innovations in the field are expected to grow the market by introducing new varieties of seed that can yield more than the seeds used now.

Rapidly Expanding Market for Organic Vegetable Seeds

The demand for organic vegetable seeds is more than other organic seeds of fruits. Consumers are more aware of their daily diets of vegetables and toxic chemical compounds present in that as vegetables are mostly grown using fertilizers and harmful pesticides. All countries across the globe have been demanding organic vegetable seeds, which are fueling the organic vegetable seed market. Moreover, government rules and regulation toward new farming techniques and use of organic seed for vegetables in developing Asia-Pacific countries boostthe demand of organic vegetable seeds.

Surge in usage in North America and Asia-Pacific

North America has the highest demand for organic foods, which boosts the demand for organic seeds. The sales over the past few years have increased considerably. The major reasons for increase in demand are growing trend of home gardening, rising demand for in-toxic food without chemical compounds, favorable government help and regulations, and rising demand for healthy food.

The Asia-Pacific emerging economies such as China, India, and other developed countries such as Japan have a rise in disposable income due to the rapidly growing economy and the consumers here are demanding more healthy foods due to growth in awareness about organic food products hence increasing demand of organic seeds.