Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Personal Luxury Goods Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in preference of millennials and rise in the income of mid-segment consumers hence increasing the disposable income of the segment has increased the demand for personal luxury goods. In addition, rise in skin problems such as acne, dark spots, and sunburn due to pollution and environmental changes the consumers are moving towards premium cosmetic and skincare products which contain high-quality ingredients for better action on the skin problems and contains natural ingredients boost the global personal luxury goods market.

The online sales channel and brand awareness through promotions and social media campaigns by celebrities and the consumers following the trends and lifestyle of their idols and celebrities are some other factors that affect the demand for personal luxury goods.

Personal luxury goods buyers always have a desire to stand apart from the rest of the crowd and want their premium product to be unique. The luxury brands have come up with new platforms where the customer can design their shoes, clothes, accessories in an application provided by the brand, and the price is set as per the requirement mentioned by the customer.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

There has been a high impact on the manufacturers as the raw material such as leather and cotton supply has been affected due to the unavailability of transport facilities from one country to another.

The demand for most of the goods has decreased as being a non-essential item and consumers are now more focused on health-related goods.

Once the lockdown and COVID-19 scenario end there will be a steady rise in the market and gradually the consumers will start buying the personal luxury goods.

The key market players profiled in the report include KERING, Loreal S.A., Richemont, Christian Dior, Luxottica, LVMH, Ralph Lauren, Breitling, Burberry, Chanel and Coach and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Accessories

Apparel

Hard Luxury

Cosmetics

Others End User Female

Male Distribution Channel Exclusive Retail Store

Supermarket

E-commerce Sites

Key Benefits of the Report:

♦ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global personal luxury goods industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

♦ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global personal luxury goods market share.

♦ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global personal luxury goods market growth scenario.

♦ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

♦ The report provides a detailed global personal luxury goods market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

