Global Lingerie Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Key Segmentation, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Lingerie Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in population and rise in brand awareness drive the market growth. There is a big competitive lingerie market with lots of brands providing a large variety and different range of products with competitive price.

Increase in number of retailers and availability of online platform also fuels the market expansion. Lingerie industry has come up with most stylish and comfortable wearable with lot of innovations and designs available in different price range providing many options to the health conscious and fashion concerned consumers gaining their attention and making them spend more on lingerie items only for fashion and to follow trend out of their need.

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of products and overall functionality as well.

Some of the new trendy lingerie products are decadent open bras, hardware, rosey hues, contemporary lines, and others.

Lingerie were considered to be a night wear and most comfortable and stretchy clothes to wear but now it has reached to the different level and used as a fashionable cloth by models. Because of this change, the market has launched new luxury lingerie items with high price range to cater high profile and fashion concerned consumers.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus and securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except the necessary one such as food and medical sector or other, leading towards economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

○ Jockey International Inc.

○ Victoria’s Secret

○ Zivame

○ Gap Inc.

○ Hanesbrands Inc.

○ Triumph International Ltd.

○ Hunkemoller

○ Bare Necessities

○ Calvin Klein

○ MAS Holdings.

