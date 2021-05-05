Dual and Multi-Energy Computed Tomography (CT) Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players- Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the dual and multi-energy computed tomography (CT) market offers global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the dual and multi-energy CT market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market during the forecast period.

It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the dual and multi-energy CT market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of the readers.

FMI’s study on the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market offers information divided into four important segments – product type, clinical application, end user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type

Rapid kVp Switching

Energy-Sensitive Sandwich Detectors

Dual-Source CT

Clinical Application

Virtual Mono-energetic Imaging

CT Angiography

Perfused Blood Volume

Virtual Non-contrast-enhanced Images

Atherosclerotic Plaque Removal

Virtual Non-calcium Images

Urinary Stone Characterization

Crystalline Arthropathies

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11301

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market report, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the dual and multi-energy CT market, as well as the key trends impacting the market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and product definition of the dual and multi-energy CT market in this chapter, which helps them understand basic information about dual and multi-energy CT.

Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights key trends impacting the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market, which will help readers understand the current trends and their impact on market growth.

Chapter 4 – Global Market Volume (in ‘000 Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the current and future market volume (in ‘000 Units) projections and the growth trend. Readers can also get knowledge about the current volume of dual and multi-energy computed tomography, by region/ country and historical market volume (in ‘000 Units) of global dual and multi-energy CT market.

Chapter 5 – Global Market – Pricing Analysis

The report covers the pricing analysis of the market on the basis of region and other attributes in this chapter. It will help the reader find comparative analysis of product pricing across different regions of the globe.

Chapter 6 – Global Market Value (US$) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market during the forecast period. Along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 7 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market during the forecast period. The chapter also highlights the major forecast factors that will shape market growth. This section also provides knowledge about value chain analysis of the market. Besides, it provides key dynamics of the dual and multi-energy CT market, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis. This chapter is expected to enable readers to understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the dual and multi-energy CT market, as well as those that are likely to hamper the growth of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market. The opportunity analysis for the dual and multi-energy CT will help readers understand the market opportunities, based on which they can plan their strategies.

Chapter 8 – Global Market Analysis (2014-2018) & Opportunity Assessment (2019-2029) by Product Type

Based on product type, the dual and multi-energy CT market is segmented into Rapid kVp switching, energy-sensitive sandwich detectors and dual-source CT. In this chapter, readers can find information about a detailed analysis of the market by different product type of dual and multi-energy CT and their growth over the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029 by Clinical Application

Based on clinical application, the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market is segmented into virtual mono-energetic imaging, CT angiography, perfused blood volume, virtual non-contrast-enhanced Images, atherosclerotic plaque removal, virtual non-calcium images, urinary stone characterization, crystalline arthropathies, and others.

Chapter 10 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029 by End User

Based on end user, the dual and multi-energy CT market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 11 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America dual and multi-energy CT market along with the country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find key takeaways of this region, and market growth based on product type, end user, and country in the North American region.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes the growth prospects of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the Latin America dual and multi-energy computed tomography market during 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 -Europe Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the dual and multi-energy CT market based on product type, clinical application, end user, and country in several European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

Detailed information about factors such as incremental opportunity, Y-O-Y growth, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the East Asia dual and multi-energy CT market are included in this chapter. It also includes the growth prospects of the market in leading East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 16- South Asia Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Rest of South Asia are the leading countries/regions in South Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia dual and multi-energy computed tomography market, in this chapter. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the South Asia dual and multi-energy CT market during 2028.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter consists of important parameters that have a huge impact on the growth of the dual and multi-energy computed tomography market in Oceania, based on market segmentation, during the forecast period. The chapter also provides an overview of the drivers, restraints, and trends in the Oceania market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information on how the dual and multi-energy CT market will grow in the major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during 2019-2029.

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11301

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter covers the market analysis of competitors based on revenue tiers, single point view of portfolio across industry segments, and their relative market position.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the dual and multi-energy CT market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Players featured in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

Chapter 21- Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the dual and multi-energy CT market.