Biopsy Devices Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Global Biopsy Devices Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Biopsy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The biopsy devices are mainly used in Diagnosis and detection of cancer in breast tissues. Other tissues are also diagnosed using these devices. With increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases the use of these devices has increased. Therefore, Hospitals and diagnostic centers invest in efficient technology and equipments like biopsy device to give out better results and compete with the market players.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Cancer

1.2 Growing demand for minimallyinvasive surgeries

1.3 Better status of reimbursement in U.S.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risk of infections

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Application:

1.1 Breast Biopsy

1.2 Lung Biopsy

1.3 Colorectal Biopsy

1.4 Prostate Biopsy

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Product:

2.1 Needle Based Biopsy Instruments

2.2 Core Biopsy Devices

2.3 Aspiration Biopsy Needles

2.4 Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices

2.5 Procedure Trays

2.6 Localization Wires

2.7 Other Products

3. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Academic and Research centers

3.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Canters

4. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Guidance Techniques:

4.1 Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

4.2 Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

4.3 MRI-Guided Biopsy

4.4 Other Guidance Techniques

5. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. C. R. Bard, Inc.

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Cook Group Incorporated

4. Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems)

5. Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8. Olympus Corporation

9. Boston Scientific Corporation

10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11. Inrad, Inc.

12. Medtronic PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

