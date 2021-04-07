Veterinary CT Scanner Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market was valued at USD 113.73 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 207.86 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2017 to 2025.

Veterinary practitioners are able to expand imaging capabilities, improve Animal care, improve quality of imaging, enhance safety, increase revenue and save money all at the same time with a device designed. CT Scanners specific to veterinary services are thus seeing good values of investment in the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Animal Population as domestic and non domestic

1.2 GrowingAnimal Health care awareness and investments

1.3 Growing number of veterinary doctors

1.4 Technological advancements in veterinary medical care equipment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Economic strains in few nations

2.2 High cost of veterinary CT Scanners

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Animal Type:

1.1 Small Companion Animals

1.2 Equine and livestock

1.3 Other animals

2. Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Type:

2.1 Stationary Multi-Slice CT Scanners

2.1.1 Mid-End CT Scanners

2.1.2 High-End CT Scanners

2.1.3 Low-End CT Scanners

2.2 Portable CT Scanners

3. Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by End User:

3.1 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

3.2 University Teaching Hospitals & Academic Institutes

4. Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Application:

4.1 Neurology

4.2 Oncology

4.3 Orthopedics and Traumatology

4.4 Other Applications

5. Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation)

3. Epica Medical Innovations

4. Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Neurologica Corporation)

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Animage, LLC

9. QR S.R.L.

10. Gin ApS

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Veterinary CT Scanner Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

