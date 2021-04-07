Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market was valued at USD 222.84 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 586.41 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2025.

A stent is any device which is inserted into a blood vessel or other internal duct in order to expand the vessel to prevent or alleviate a blockage.A bioresorbable stent, (also called biodegradable or naturally-dissolving) serves the same purpose, but is manufactured from a material that may dissolve or be absorbed in the body. The demand in market has increased because of the long term benefits which are not provided by traditional stents.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Non fluctuating Demands in Market

1.2 Growing demand for in older age group due to risk of CAD and PAD

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Competition provided by substitutes

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market, by Absorption Rate:

1.1 Slow Absorption rate

1.2 Fast absorption rate

2. Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market, by Material:

2.1 Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Stents

2.2 Bioresorbable Metallic Stents

3. Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Cardiac Centers

4. Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market, by Application:

4.1 Coronary Artery Disease

4.2 Peripheral Artery Disease

5. Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Abbott

2. REVA Medical, Inc.

3. Elixir Medical Corporation

4. KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd.

5. BIOTRONIK

6. Amaranth Medical, Inc.

7. Arterial Remodeling Technologies

8. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

9. Arterius Limited

10. LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

11. Boston Scientific Corporation

12. 480 Biomedical

13. S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited

14. Qualimed (Part of Q3 Medical Group)

15. ORBUSNEICH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

