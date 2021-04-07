Urinary Catheters Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Global Urinary Catheters Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/282/Global Urinary Catheters Market Size And#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.39% from 2017 to 2025.

In urinary catheterization a latex, polyurethane, or silicone tube known as a urinary catheter is inserted into a patient’s bladder via the urethra. The need of these devices has increased in Healthcare sector in turn increasing the Market value of the Catheters also. The major reason is Larger Share of older age groups and lifestyle abnormalities leading to problems like obesity.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/282/Global Urinary Catheters Market Size And#inquiry

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=282

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing obesity cases

1.2 Increase in the number of Surgeries and operations

1.3 Supportive reimbursement cases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Alternates available to replace the device

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Gender:

1.1 Male Urinary Catheters

1.2 Female Urinary Catheters

2. Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Type:

2.1 Coated Catheters

2.2 Uncoated Catheters

3. Global Urinary Catheters Market, By End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Long-Term Care Facilities

3.3 Other End Users

4. Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Indication:

4.1 Urinary Incontinence

4.2 General Surgery

4.3 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

4.4 Spinal Cord Injuries

5. Global Urinary Catheters Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Coloplast A/S

4. Convatec Group PLC

5. C.R. Bard, Inc.

6. Medtronic PLC

7. Teleflex Incorporated

8. Wellspect Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Dentsply IH Ltd.)

9. Bactiguard

10. Cook Medical

11. Hollister Incorporated

12. Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd

13. Rochester Medical Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Urinary Catheters Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/282/Global Urinary Catheters Market Size And

________________________________________