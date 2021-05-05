Sausage Skin Market is growing with strategies and demand in industry | Walton’s Inc., APN NATURDARM GmbH, Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., Oversea Casing Company LLC, Nitta Casings Inc

Sausage is made from minced pork and other meat enclosed in it. Sausage skin encases the sausage filling, which is also referred to as sausage casing. Different types of sausage skin are available in the market on the basis of product type, natural casings, synthetic casings, and alternative casings. Natural casings are obtained from the body of animals such as sheep, beef, and pork. Synthetic casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or plastic and are in trend in the current scenario. Natural sausage casings are more preferable as they are appealing in nature with an added advantage of rich flavor.

Depending on distribution channel, they are broadly classified as direct sales & indirect sales.

Sausage skin is widely used in different cuisines across the globe. Increase in preference for animal protein is creating ample opportunities for the sausage skin market, and is expected that the market will grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Companies covered

Walton’s Inc., APN NATURDARM GmbH, Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., Oversea Casing Company LLC, Nitta Casings Inc., Almol (Australia) Casing Pty. Ltd., Carl Lipmann & Co., Kg (GmbH & Co.), Natural Casing Company Inc., Fortis SRL, CombinatieTeijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients), A Holdijk GmbH, World Casing Corporation, LEM Products, Elshazly Casings Company, Kalle GmbH, Bio Packaging Films, ViskoTeepak LLC, and International Casings Group, Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The pandemic has deeply impacted the sausage skin market.

The closure of industries due to lockdown has not only affected the growth rate but also the scale of production.

Export–import is at halt.

Migration of workers has adversely affected the production.

Decrease in meat consumption is adversely affecting the sales and revenue of the market.

The global sausage skin market trends are as follows:

The food certification procured by various companies of sausage skin market fosters the demand, thereby boosting the sales.

Companies are opting for robust strategies to enhance their market position through mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Companies are customizing products and increasing product lines and diversifying their distribution channels.

Companies are ensuring food safety and following policies of government.

Rapid urbanization, impact of western culture, inclination of people toward animal protein, increase in purchasing power of people, increase in number of working population, change in lifestyles & mindset of people is fueling the growth of sausage skin market. Intense R&D and consistent improvisation in the benefits that is yielded by product are creating a large customer base, thereby generating revenue. The inclination of humans toward meat consumption notably contributes toward the market growth. Natural casings are a source of getting rich flavor with an added advantage of taste. However, due to rise in government spending on animal welfare, synthetic casings gained traction. Artificial casings are easy to obtain through different processes, but they require expertise in transportation, storing at a favorable temperature, and warehousing. Thus, huge expense is needed for the manufacturing of synthetic casings. The casings obtained from collagen are edible, whereas the casings made from cellulose and plastic are not edible and removed to form skinless franks. Synthetic casings are produced on a massive scale. Other types of casings include alternative casings. Increasing number of people inclined toward meat consumption and animal food is escalating the demand of sausage skin.