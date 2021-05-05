Hair Conditioner Market to Witness Growth with a Significant Rise in Spending on Consumer and Goods Sector | Estee Lauder Companies, Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Limited

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hair Conditioner Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the hair conditioner market size was valued at $8,467.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10,472 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027

Hair conditioner is a liquid that is applied to the hair after shampooing to improve its condition, look, feel, appearance, shine, and manageability. It is useful for repairing, smoothing, strengthening, and reducing spit-ends as well as reducing damaged hair. Conditioners come in a variety of forms, including liquids, gels, and creams, as well as lighter lotions and sprays. Hair conditioner products are available for all hair types, including dry, oily, and curly hair.

The demand for hair conditioners has increased considerably among consumers, due to major manufacturers, in collaboration with local players who are focusing and investing in the development of innovative products to broaden their geographical presence and customer base. Furthermore, players in the global market have a significant opportunity in Europe due to the region’s rapidly growing cosmetics industry

The hair conditioner market analysis is done according to segmentation on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the hair conditioner market segment is categorized into rinse-out, leave-in, deep, and others. As per end user, it is divided into men, women, and kids. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacy, mass

merchandiser, department stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the hair conditioner market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Various types of hair conditioners available in the market include thickening, moisturizing, protein, cream rinse, and instant hair conditioners.

By type, the rinse-out hair conditioner segment was highest revenue contributor in 2019, as it helps reduce hair damage. By end user, the women segment held the largest hair conditioner market share, due to increase in awareness of one’s appearance, personal well-being, and grooming. Depending on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market, owing to availability of large variety of hair conditioners in these stores.

Rise in emphasis on physical appearance, particularly hair, among young people, combined with changing lifestyles, particularly in developed countries, are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global hair conditioner market. Furthermore, increase in number of people experiencing hair and scalp problems as a result of unhealthy eating habits, as well as rise in pollution levels globally, is expected to drive the growth in the global hair conditioner market. Moreover, rise in disposable income and consumer preference for professional hair care products are expected to drive the revenue growth in the target market.

However, the high cost of conditioners is a major factor that is expected to restrain the global market growth. Furthermore, easy availability of counterfeit conditioners in local markets is another major factor that may have an impact on the global market growth to some extent.

Conditioners are an essential component of personal care. The global market for conditioners is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of hair-related disorders such as dandruff, dryness, hair fall, oily hair, and itchiness. Change in lifestyle, increase in urbanization, and rise in environmental pollution all contribute to the growth of the hair conditioner market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of personal hygiene and care, and they are willing to spend money to maintain their personal well-being. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of hair conditioners via various distribution channels, as well as the use of best-in-class technology in product development, is assisting in the hair conditioner market growth. This also leads as one of the hair conditioner market opportunity.

The major drivers and hair conditioner market trends are increase in disposable income among the emerging middle-class population, launch of many customized products, technological innovations in hair care products, increase in the number of fashion-conscious users, growth in male grooming, development in organized retail, availability of a wide range of hair colors, and rise in elderly population. Furthermore, increase in migration of rural populations to large metropolitan areas contributes to consumption growth, indicating a significant growth opportunity in hair conditioner industry.

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the market. Prominent market players are focusing on product innovation by providing more innovative products to consumers to address various hair-related concerns. The key players in the global hair conditioner market include Estee Lauder Companies, Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Group, L’Oreal S.A., Marico Limited, Natura & Co., Oriflame Holding AG and Procter & Gamble (P&G).