Rise in Concern Towards Fungal Infection Cause Due to Wet Diaper, has created high demand for Diaper Rash Cream Market ! Allied Market Research

Diaper rash creams are specially formulated creams developed to prevent the children from fungal infection caused due to wet diaper. Rise in concern towards fungal infection cause due to wet diaper, has created high demand for diaper rash cream market. In addition, cause of fungal infection due to humidity and moisture in the areas surrounding diaper has also created market opportunity for diaper rash cream. In addition, rise in disposable income has increased spending in wellness products such as diaper rash cream and has further contributed toward market growth. Moreover, consumer awareness of natural products for children has also increased the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The increase in demand for personal care products such as diaper rash cream for children, has remained high during the COVID-19. But the supply of these products has been hampered due to lockdown and disturbance in supply chain.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The benefits offered by the diaper rash creams such as barrier against rashes coupled with aroma has increased the market traction for such wellness-based products. In addition, rise in education and increase in awareness among people toward health, drives its market growth. Also, diaper rash creams are prescribed by the pediatricians as they are skin friendly, and have no side effect, thus increasing market growth. Moreover, innovation by company by introduction of natural diaper rash creams will further increase the market growth. Increase in literacy rate, rise in number of working women, development of organic products, and aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers for child care have led to a shift in consumer behavior toward the use of rash cream with diaper over traditional alternative products.

Regions covered

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia- Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Companies covered

Chicco USA, Johnson & Johnson, Sebapharma, Summer Laboratories. W.S Badger Company, Beiserdorf, Burts Bees, Bio Veda Action Research, Seventh Generation Himalaya Drug Company, Mission Pharmacal,

New product launches to flourish the market

The increased spending on R&D by key players will further bring more products to the market. In addition, new products and salient features by key players for instance-Sambaed Ras Cream soothes irritated skin and prevents infection at cheap price has attracted large customers in recent time. The marketing campaign by company to literate consumer about the fungal infection has also created market opportunity in forecast period.

Surge in use IN fungal infection

The recent rise in fungal infection across the globe has created surge in diaper rash cream market. Increase in literacy among consumer regarding the effect caused by fungal infection on skin has created market opportunity for the key players. Moreover, inclination of customer toward natural ingredients based diaper rash cream has further increased the market growth.