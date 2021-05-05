Europe Patient Portal Market New Business Experts Ideas By Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKESSON CORPORATION, General Electric Company.

Europe Patient Portal market is expected to grow from US$ 836.85Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,317.17Mn in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2020 and 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Patient Portal Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Patient Portal market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe Patient Portal The market growth is attributed to key driving factors such as rising number of healthcare facilities adopting the patient portals and increasing demand for Electronic Health Record (EHR). Further, increasing use of cloud-based patient portal solutions would offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, concerns regarding breach of privacy of patient records restrain the market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Patient Portal market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Patient Portal market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Patient Portal market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Patient Portal market segments and regions.

Europe Patient Portal Segmentation

By Product

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

The research on the Europe Patient Portal market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Patient Portal market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Patient Portal market.

