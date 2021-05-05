Cold Chain Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2028 | Key Player – AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc Post author

Cold Chain Market Outlook – 2028

The cold chain industry maintains refrigerated warehouses at strategic locations and provides refrigerated transport solutions. Cold chains are necessary when dealing with temperature sensitive products and their logistics. One can increase the shelf life of the product by maintaining the bio-chemical and physical properties using cold chain. It also stores and helps maintain supply of seasonal products. The cold chain industry serves as a direct link between the retail industry and the producers, which include farmers, fishermen, and the dairy industry.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2526

Investment in the cold chain industry increased after the 2010 global slowdown, North America being the largest market. The need of refrigerated solutions for numerous daily products, growth in retail outlets and favorable government policies are the main market drivers. However, lack of standardization and high operational and infrastructure costs may restrict market growth. Nevertheless, increased government initiatives to reduce post-harvest and food losses and increased limit of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the developing countries provide immense opportunities to the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2526

The report segments the cold chain market on the basis of temperature type, type, technology, application, and geography. Based on temperature type, it is bifurcated into chilled and frozen. Based on type, it is classified into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport. Refrigerated transport is further segmented into roadways, railways, waterways, and airways. Based on technology, it is categorized into air blown and eutectic. Based on application, it is divided into fruits & vegetables, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, meat, seafood, and drugs & pharmaceuticals. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2526?reqfor=covid

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis of the major market players, which include AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Swire Cold Storage Ltd., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Kloosterboer Group, and Preferred Freezer Services.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the cold chain market.

In-depth analysis of the market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2021 and 2028 are provided.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of cold chain) helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Cold chain industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report, which helps understand the trends in the industry at granular level.

In depth analysis of market share for each segment with respect to each country is also detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the cold chain industry trends.

Cold Chain Market Key Segmentation

By Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

By Type

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport Roadways Railways Waterways Airways



By Technology

Air Blown

Eutectic

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat

Seafood

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America US Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) South Africa Rest of LAMEA



About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com