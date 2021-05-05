Online Banking Market by 2020-2027 Market In-Depth Outlook : Growing Popularity And Emerging Current and Future Trends In The Industry

Allied Market Research published a research report on the online banking market. The findings of the report states that the global market for online banking generated $11.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $31.81 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the online banking market in North America is anticipated to dominate, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, owing to advancements in information technology and increased development of interactive & consumer-friendly user interface of websites & applications.

“Corporate banking is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, owing to rise in investor interest toward a digital future. Online banking provides real-time track of customers’ investment portfolio while they can invest or trade online with continuous access to their funds. Therefore, this is becoming the major trend in the market.” said Pramod Borasi, Research Analyst, and BFSI at Allied Market Research.

Download Free Sample PDF including COVID19 Impact Analysis(Graphs, Charts and Tables) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2283

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the online banking market globally. The outbreak of covid-19 has augmented the demand for online banking services, since shutdown of physical branches, especially during the first phase of the lockdown, led to shift of consumers toward online platforms. At the same time, the social distancing measures have also propped up the incorporation of electronic payment system among consumers.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global online banking market based on service type, banking type, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Download Sample Pages:

https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1389528121016205313

By service type, the payments segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The wealth management segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

By banking type, the retail banking segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail 2027. At the same time, the investment banking segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Brochure:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1926588907504330/

By region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.2% by2027.

The leading market players analyzed in the global online banking market report include Inc., Capital Banking Solution, CGI Inc.,Fiserv, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited,Oracle, ACI Worldwide, COR Financial Solutions Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited,Temenos Headquarters SA.,and Microsoft.

Request Sample Report at:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6795293138379386880/

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 | Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email” [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube &Instagram