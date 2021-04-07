Restorative Dentistry Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Restorative Dentistry Marketwas valued at USD 14.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23.90billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Restorative dentistry is the study, diagnosis and integrated management of diseases of the teeth and their supporting structures and the rehabilitation of the dentition to functional and aesthetic requirements of the individual.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing number of tooth repair cases

1.2 Growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures

1.3 Growing dental tourism under medical tourism

1.4 Economically feasible

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Restorative Dentistry Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

1.2 Dental laboratories

1.3 Dental schools and research Institutes

2. Global Restorative Dentistry Market, by Product:

2.1 Restorative Materials

2.1.1 Direct Restorative Materials

2.1.1.1 Amalgam

2.1.1.2 Composites

2.1.1.3 Glass Ionomers

2.1.1.4 Other Direct Restorative Materials

2.1.2 Indirect Restorative Materials

2.1.2.1 Metal-Ceramic

2.1.2.2 Ceramic

2.1.2.3 Other Indirect Restorative Materials

2.1.3 Biomaterials

2.1.4 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

2.1.5 Dental Impression Materials

2.2 Implants

2.3 Prosthetics

2.4 Restorative Equipment

2.4.1 CAD/CAM Systems

2.4.2 Handpieces

2.4.3 Rotary Instruments

2.4.4 Light Curing Equipment

2.4.5 Casting Devices

2.4.6 Mixing Devices

2.4.7 Furnaces

2.4.8 Articulating Equipment

3. Global Restorative Dentistry Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. DentsplySirona Inc.

2. Danaher Corporation

3. 3M Company

4. IvoclarVivadent AG

5. InstitutStraumann AG

6. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

7. GC Corporation

8. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

9. Ultradent Products, Inc

10. Voco GmbH

11. Septodont Holding

12. Coltene Holding AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Restorative Dentistry Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

