Endodontics Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Global Endodontics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Endodontics Marketwas valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.59billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Endodontics is the dental specialty concerned with the study and treatment of the dental pulp. With increasing cases of dental problems in smaller as well as older age groups, the market shows a growing trend in terms of market value.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Geriatric population

1.2 Growingnumber dental specialists

1.3 Growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry

1.4 Growing medical and dental tourism

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Endodontics Market, by End User:

1.1 Dental Clinics

1.2 Dental Hospitals

1.3 Dental academic and Research Institutes

2. Global Endodontics Market, by Product:

2.1 Instruments

2.2 Apex Locators

2.3 Endodontic Motors

2.4 Endodontic Scalers

2.5 Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

2.6 Handpieces

2.7 Endodontic Lasers

2.8 Endodontic Consumables

2.9 Access Preparation

2.9.1 Burs

2.9.2 Drills

2.9.3 Other Access Preparation Consumables

2.9.4 Shaping and Cleaning

2.9.5 Files & Shapers

2.9.6 Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants

2.9.7 Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables

2.9.8 Obturation

2.9.9 Obturation Filling Materials

2.9.10 Others

3. Global Endodontics Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Coltene Holding

2. Danaher Corporation

3. DentsplySirona

4. Brasseler USA

5. Diadent Group International

6. FKG Dentaire

7. IvoclarVivadent

8. Mani

9. Micro-Mega

10. Septodont Holding

11. Ultradent Products

12. VOCO

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Endodontics Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

