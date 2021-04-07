In Vitro fertilization Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Global In Vitro fertilization Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global In Vitro fertilization Marketwas valued at USD 463.7 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 111.40million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Major lifestyle changes have cause increased usage of alcohol and nicotine sources like cigarettes. The health degradation is increasing in males and females causing infertility to become a major problem. IVF is a very convenient solution for the clients of this market to resolve the problem.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasein mid age pregnancy cases and failures

1.2 Lessening Fertility rates

1.3 Growing cases of male infertility

1.4 Rise in nicotine consumption and alcohol consumers

1.5 Alternative for aspiring parents and awareness amongst them

1.6 Government promotion and support

1.7 Technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost and risk of failure is high

2.2 Ethical issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global In Vitro fertilization Market, by Type of Cycle:

1.1 Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles

1.2 Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles

1.3 Frozen Donor IVF Cycles

2. Global In Vitro fertilization Market, by End User:

2.1 Fertility Clinics & Surgical Centers

2.2 Hospitals & Research Laboratories

2.3 Cryobanks

3. Global In Vitro fertilization Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.2 Embryo Culture Media

3.3 Cryopreservation Media

3.4 Sperm Processing Media

3.5 OVUM Processing Media

3.6 Equipment

3.7 Imaging Systems

3.8 Sperm Separation Systems

3.9 Cabinets

3.10 OVUM Aspiration Pumps

3.11 Incubators

3.12 Micromanipulator Systems

3.13 Gas Analyzers

3.14 Laser Systems

3.15 Accessories

3.16 Cryosystems

3.17 Anti-Vibration Tables

3.18 Witness Systems

4. Global In Vitro fertilization Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Coopersurgical Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

2. Vitrolife AB

3. Cook Medical Inc.

4. Irvine Scientific

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. EMD Sereno Inc. (Merck KGaA)

7. Genea Limited

8. Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

9. IVFtech APS

10. The Baker Company, Inc.

11. Kitazato Corporation

12. Rocket Medical PLC.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the In Vitro fertilization Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

