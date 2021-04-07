Sports Medicine Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Global Sports Medicine Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing demands of sport players and athletes regarding better and quick recovery injury treatment solutions, the market of sports medicine is growing with respect to its market value. Also, the easy availability of the treatment solutions is one of the major reasons to accelerate the market of this particular product type.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Sports injuries

1.2 Growingadvancements in treatment modalities

1.3 Awareness regarding regenerative medicine

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of implants

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Application:

1.1 Knee Injuries

1.2 Shoulder Injuries

1.3 Foot and Ankle Injuries

1.4 Elbow and Wrist Injuries

1.5 Back and Spine Injuries

1.6 Hip and Groin Injuries

1.7 Other Injuries

2. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Product:

2.1 Body Reconstruction Products

2.2 Implants

2.3 Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

2.4 Arthroscopy Devices

2.5 Prosthetics

2.6 Orthobiologics

2.7 Body Support and Recovery Products

2.8 Braces and Supports

2.9 Compression Clothing

2.9.1 Physiotherapy Equipment

2.9.2 Thermal Therapy

2.9.3 Electrostimulation

2.9.4 Other Therapies

2.9.5 Ultrasound Therapy

2.9.6 Laser Therapy

2.9.7 Accessories

3. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arthrex

2. Smith & Nephew

3. DepuySynthes Companies

4. Stryker

5. Conmed

6. Zimmer Biomet

7. Breg

8. DJO Global

9. Mueller Sports Medicine

10. Wright Medical Group

11. Medtronic

12. RTI Surgical

13. Performance Health International Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

