Cancer Biomarkers Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Cancer Biomarkers Marketwas valued at USD 10.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.03billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Cancer Biomarkers have high usage in Cancer diagnostics and treatment, especially in Tissue specific therapies. Therefore market of this genetically engineered product is seeing high values in terms of market value.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological Developments

1.2 Growingnumber of cancer Patients and usage of biomarkers

1.3 Increasing research in biomarkers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursements Risks

2.2 High investment and uncertainty of favorable profits

2.3 Technicality concerns

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Application:

1.1 Diagnostics

1.2 Research and Development

1.3 Prognostics

1.4 Risk Assessment

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Cancer Type:

2.1 Breast Cancer

2.2 Lung Cancer

2.3 Colorectal Cancer

2.4 Prostate Cancer

2.5 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

2.6 Melanoma

2.7 Leukemia

2.8 Thyroid Cancer

2.9 Bladder Cancer

2.10 Kidney Cance

2.11 Other Cancer Types

3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Profiling Technology:

3.1 Omics Technologies

3.1.1 Proteomics

3.1.2 Genomics

3.1.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.1.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.1.3 Other Omics Technologies

3.2 Imaging Technologies

3.2.1 Ultrasound

3.2.2 Computed Tomography (Ct)

3.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri)

3.2.4 Positron Emission Tomography (Pet)

3.2.5 Mammography

3.3 Immunoassays

3.4 Cytogenetics

3.4.1 in Situ Hybridization (Ish)

3.4.2 Other Cytogenetics-Based Tests

3.5 Bioinformatics

4. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. Roche Diagnostics

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Illumina

6. GE Healthcare

7. Agilent Technologies

8. Biomrieux SA

9. Merck & Co.

10. Abbott Laboratories

11. Becton, Dickinson and Company

12. Danaher Corporation

13. Myriad Genetics

14. Sysmex Corporation

15. Hologic

16. Quest Diagnostics

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Cancer Biomarkers Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

