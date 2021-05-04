North America cloud PBX market expected to grow to US$ 5.59 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2020 to 2027 | Key Players: 3CX, Inc., 8×8, Inc., AT&T INC, Avaya

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Cloud PBX Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Cloud PBX Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

North America cloud PBX market expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.59 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The cloud PBX has reformed and revolutionized the communication process in the business organizations by enabling access to various forms of communication (audio, video, text messaging) through an IP network. This communication technology offers myriad benefits over tradition PBX, but the cost-effectiveness provided by the cloud PBX over on-premise PBX is the primary factor, that has driven its demand in the past years and is expected to influence the market growth in the coming years. As there aren’t much hardware components to manage, the cost of maintenance of the system is relatively less. Besides, the businesses reduce their operation expense by omitting the charges that are levied by the telecom operators for the usage of analog phone lines. This is even more beneficial because the cost of calling through physical PBX varied depending upon the proximity of the location being contacted, whereas with cloud, the price is lesser and standard as the voice and video services are facilitated over the internet.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Cloud PBX Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Cloud PBX Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

3CX, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

AT&T INC

Avaya

Cisco System, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

Sors Global

Voyce Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Cloud PBX Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Cloud PBX Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Cloud PBX Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Cloud PBX Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Cloud PBX Market.

