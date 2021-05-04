DATA MASKING MARKET: KNOW TECHNOLOGY EXPLODING IN POPULARITY

The report on “Global Data Masking Market” defines an insightful study of the market characteristics such as the product definition, progress rate and existing size of the industry. Assist the report provides market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from business perspective.

The global data masking market generated revenue of US$ 443.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 862.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period.

The Data Masking market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global Data Masking scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for Data Masking.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the Data Masking market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the Data Masking market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, product type, and industry.

Some of the major players in the Data Masking market are Arcad Software, Compuware Corporation, Deplhix, Ekobit d.o.o., IBM Corporation, Informatica, Innovative Routines International, Inc., Mentis Technology, Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software), Oracle Corporation.

Segmentation by product type:

– Solution

– Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation by application:

– Finance

– Human Resources

– Legal

– Marketing and Sales

– Operations

North America is expected to contribute to the larger market share in 2020. The United States and Canada are the largest market-driven countries in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major market-driven countries in the world.

