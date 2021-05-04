Descriptive overview of Osteosarcoma, explaining its treatment Market and Symptoms

“Osteosarcoma Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma (osteogenic sarcoma) is the most common type of bone cancer that usually develops in the osteoblast cells of the bone. It mostly occurs in the long bones around the knee. Other sites include the upper leg, or thighbone, the lower leg, upper arm bone, or any bone in the body, including those in the pelvis, shoulder, and skull. It may spread to nearby tissues, such as tendons or muscles, and may also metastasize through the bloodstream to other organs or bones in the body.

Osteosarcoma Causes

The causes of osteosarcoma are unknown, but risk factors include radiation, rapid bone growth, inherited disorders, and the presence of certain benign (noncancerous) bone diseases.

Osteosarcoma Treatment

Osteosarcoma is treated with a combination of therapies that can include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Most patients with high-grade tumors receive about 3 months of chemotherapy, known as neoadjuvant therapy, before surgery.

Osteosarcoma can affect people of all ages, but it most often occurs growing in children and teens. The average age of diagnosis is 15 years. Before adolescence, it occurs equally in males and females, while after adolescence, it occurs slightly more often in males, possibly because of a longer period of skeletal growth.

Osteosarcoma Symptoms

Pain is the most common symptom of osteosarcoma; this pain may come and go at first, but, gradually, it becomes constant. Some patients may have swelling or a mass in the area of the tumor. If the tumor is located in the leg, the patient may also develop a limp. Osteosarcoma weakens the bones, and patients may develop pathologic bone fractures in the area of the tumor.

In general, the common available modalities for the treatment of osteosarcoma include chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy. Although some novel insights have been offered for clinical and scientific relevance, minor progress has been made in OS treatment following a significant survival improvement in the late 1980s with the addition of chemotherapy to surgery. Radiation affects proliferating cells, including normal and neoplastic in the late phases of the cell cycle. Early effects of tumor irradiation include moist desquamation, edema, ulceration, and skin necrosis. Whereas, late effects include alopecia, bone resorption, bone necrosis, tumour induction, bone fibrosis and pathologic fracture. The most widely used chemotherapeutic drugs include cisplatin, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and high-dose methotrexate with leucovorin calcium rescue (HDMTX), or a combination of these. The use of these agents results in approximately 60–70% increase in the overall survival. However, successful treatment is obtained in about ~70% of patients with localized disease and ~20–30% with metastatic disease which shows that disease in the later stages has a poor prognosis.

Osteosarcoma Market Insights

The market of osteosarcoma has faced various unmet need like, need of biomarkers to improve diagnosis, need of drugs in front-line management and development of novel molecules to reduce toxicities of current treatment and improve survival rate.

Key Insights Executive Summary of Osteosarcoma Osteosarcoma Market Overview Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma (OS) Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Treatment of Osteosarcoma Unmet Needs Marketed Drugs Emerging Drugs Osteosarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis Key Market Forecast Assumptions 7MM Market Outlook EU5 Japan Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Reimbursement and Market Access KOL Views Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

