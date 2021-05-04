Global Rubber Bath Mat Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Rubber Bath Mat Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in the growth of tourism and hotel sectors and application in bathrooms by hospitals, hotels, gyms, and parlors to ensure hygiene factors and maintained bathrooms boost the demand for rubber bath mat among the consumers. In addition, the use of anti-skid material for safety in bathrooms and awareness about clean non-slippery bathrooms drive the rubber bath mat market growth.

However, the major market constraints are low-cost substitute goods from local players. Innovation and development in the industry are related to anti-bacterial rubber bath mats, which are more hygienic than other bathroom mats.

New rubber mats in the market with different water soaking capabilities and added technologies are launched by leading market players. 3M one of the most innovative companies and redesigning every product to new capabilities have come up with its rubber bath mat which is designed in Z-Web Wavy design which ensures liquids to seep and small debris to fall through the pores. 3M rubber bath mat can be used on bathtubs, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and other wet areas. The mat has a coating by 3M, which prevents fungi, bacteria, and algae in the mat making it safe and hygienic for use.

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M, Apache Mills, Chilewich, NRS Healthcare, Waterhog, Bagma Overseas, Italfeltri, Bungalow Flooring, Dongguan Qiutian Plastics and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Geographically Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The manufacturers are facing problems in production as the raw materials are unavailable due to the closure of international boundaries and the supply of goods.

○ The market is expected to experience significant growth after the COVID-19 cases owing to increase in demand more hygienic bathrooms and wet areas due to increase in awareness of health and hygiene.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Large Bath Mats

Mid Bath Mats

Small Bath Mats Application Household

Commercial Distribution Channel Offline

Online

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global rubber bath mat industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global rubber bath mat market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global rubber bath mat market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global rubber bath mat market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

