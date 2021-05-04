Smart Water Softeners Market Growth with 16.00% CAGR From 2020 to 2027 | COVID-19 Impact

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart Water Softeners Market size was valued at $501.64 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,151.77 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.00% from 2020 to 2027. A smart water softener is a revolutionary technology for water treatment, which generally treats the hard water and converts it into soft water. Hard water is a type of water that consists of a high concentration of minerals such as calcium ions, magnesium ions, and other dissolved metals. Whereas, soft water is free from such minerals and is found from the clean natural resources. The smart water softener is used to make the water free from calcium and magnesium ions by the process of ion exchange. In 2019, North America accounted for nearly 41.80% share of the smart water softeners market. The growth in value sales for smart water softeners is attributed to increased consumer understanding of the health, cleaning, and household use benefits of this technology have a positive impact on water softeners sales across North America. Growing environmental apprehensions are encouraging customers, manufacturers, and government to look for nature friendly and sustainable products, which is anticipated to fuel demand for these products. Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced softening systems which help to reduce wastage. These systems help in improving efficiency by reducing sodium & chloride content by making it suitable for all end use applications in residential and institutional sector, which is likely to have a positive outlook on smart water softeners market share.

Innovation and technology have provided advanced devices in the smart water softeners market to improve the wellbeing and living standards of the population. Automation and advancement in the home essentials have created an impact on the minds of the customer. Earlier the water purifiers were leading marketing but as the investment in the R&D increased the improved models like smart water softeners created a new trend in the market. The improved features of the water softener, health consciousness, increase in disposable income, system capacity, additional user-friendly features, warranty of the product, inclination toward hygiene and healthy practices, safety of the device, improved appearance, and design of the water softener are key factors that drive the growth of the global smart water softeners market. However, high price of the new series launched, space required for installation, low awareness of the product, and availability of cheap replacement products hinder the smart water softeners market growth. Whereas, investments in automation, promotional activities, technological advancements, environmental regulations, and policies present new pathways in the smart water softeners market analysis.

A smart water softener has presented an improved method for the treatment of water used commercially and residentially. The growing urban population and its demand for advanced technology have presented an opportunity for the market growth. The hard water which is generally supplied for residential use and commercial use has been proven to damage the home appliances and create crucial problems in industrial utilization. The use of hard water for daily activities has also harmed the skin with conditions like eczema, acne, and dermatitis and has been proven to cause an effect on the quality of washed clothes due to presence of harsh minerals. Therefore, awareness among consumers has led to an increase in the demand for smart water softener.

Inadvertently, most countries in the world are facing this problem and relying on the smart water softeners market for a feasible solution for this persistent issue. Both institutional, and residential places, utilize water in various kinds of activities ranging from menial to large scale tasks, which is why this market has found its end user in every nook and corner of the world. During the smart water softeners market forecast period 2020-2027, the smart water softeners market has been evaluated to expand at a standard CAGR of 16.00%. Since, North American water bodies are more or less filled with hard water, the water softener market is the strongest in this region with a country-wide share of 41.80% in 2019. Water softeners often utilize sodium for removing minerals and other salts from hard water which can be extremely harmful to not just environment but to people’s health. People who are put on a low sodium diet are often at a disadvantage as excessive sodium gets added to their diets. Owing to technological advancement and scientific research, the smart water softeners market has recently been disrupted by aluminum based water softeners that do not use sodium for conversion into soft water. Using simple chemistry, aluminum is able to remove all the excessive impurities from hard water, thus conserving the environment by lowering sodium usage.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product type, the wall mounted segment has the highest smart water softenermarket share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2020 to 2027.

By grain capacity, the Upto 60,000 led the market in terms of value in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2020 to 2027.

By end user, the residential led the market in terms of value in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.70% from 2020 to 2027.

Deepening on the distribution channel, the convenience store stores segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 14.00% from 2020 to 2027.

The key companies profiled in the smart water softeners industryinclude A.O Smith, 3M, Culligan, Eco Water system, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Coway, Kenmore, and GE electric.

