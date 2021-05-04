Hair scissors Market 2021: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027

The global hair scissors market size was valued at $93.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $106.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Hair scissor, also known as hair shear, is a cutting instrument that is used to trim or give different hairstyles. Different types of hair scissors available in the market include hair cutting scissors, hair thinning scissors, and hair texturing scissors. The hair scissors market analysis is based on regions, key players, and segments. The hair scissors market growth is driven by rise in number of salon chains, increase in demand for hairstyling, change in lifestyle, and surge in urban population.

The demand for hair scissors is expected to increase due to surge in the number of hair or beauty salons across the globe and rise appearance-conscious consumers who are willing to spend to get unique hair style to enhance their physical appearance

The key players operating in the hair scissors industry include Hair Tools :- limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Tec

