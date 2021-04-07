Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Regional Analysis and Business Development Strategy Forecast

Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

Market Overview:

The global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market was valued at USD 254.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 432.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

With major changes in lifestyle of people all over the globe, there is increase in cases of obesity and diseases. There is more awareness regarding fitness and health parameters forcing people to opt for weight and diet management programs. All these factors contribute to the rising numbers of this market in terms of revenue and income.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of obesity

1.2 Growing number of bariatric surgeries

1.3 Growing chances of lifestyle diseases

1.4 New and advanced technologies and products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of diet Food

2.2 Frauds and Deceptive marketing strategies

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, by Services:

1.1 Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

1.2 Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

1.3 Consulting Services

1.4 Online Weight Loss Programs

2. Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, by Equipment:

2.1 Fitness Equipment

2.1.1 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

2.1.1.1 Treadmills

2.1.1.2 Elliptical Trainers

2.1.1.3 Stationary Cycles

2.1.1.4 Rowing Machines

2.1.1.5 Stair Steppers

2.1.1.6 Other Cardiovascular Training Equipment

2.1.2 Strength Training Equipment

2.1.2.1 Single-Station Equipment

2.1.2.2 Plate-Loaded Equipment

2.1.2.3 Benches and Racks

2.1.2.4 Multi station Equipment

2.1.2.5 Free Weights

2.1.2.6 Accessories

2.1.3 Fitness Monitoring Equipment

2.1.4 Body Composition Analyzers

2.2 Surgical Equipment

2.2.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

2.2.1.1 Gastric Bypass Surgery Equipment

2.2.1.2 Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Equipment

2.2.1.3 Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Systems

2.2.1.4 Biliopancreatic Diversion Surgery/Duodenal Switch Equipment

2.2.1.5 Revision Surgery Equipment

2.2.2 Noninvasive Surgical Equipment

2.2.2.1 Intra gastric Balloon Systems

2.2.2.2 Endo barrier Devices

2.2.2.3 Endo suturing Devices

2.2.2.4 Stomaphyx

3. Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, by Diet:

3.1 Meals

3.1.1 Meal Replacements

3.1.2 Low Calorie Foods

3.1.3 Organic Food

3.1.4 Low Calorie Sweetener

3.2 Beverages

3.2.1 Herbal Tea

3.2.2 Slimming Water

3.2.3 Diet Soft Drinks

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Supplements

3.3.1 Protein Supplements

3.3.2 Fiber Supplements

3.3.3 Green Tea Extracts

3.3.4 Conjugated Linoleic Acid

4. Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Atkins

2. Brunswick

3. Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

4. Nutrisystem

5. Weight Watchers

6. Amer Sports

7. Apollo Endosurgery

8. Covidien (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Medtronic PLC)

9. Ediets.Com (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of as Seen on Tv)

10. Herbalife

11. Jenny Craig (Subsidiary of North Castle Partners)

12. Johnson Health Tech

13. Kellogg

14. Technogym

15. Gold’s Gym

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Weight Loss and Weight Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

