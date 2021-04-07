Intravascular Temperature Management Market Regional Analysis and Business Development Strategy Forecast

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Intravascular Temperature Management Market was valued at USD 271.7 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 357.62 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Intravascular Temperature Management products provide the power and control you need to rapidly, safely, and effectively manage the core body temperature of critically ill or surgical patients.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing preference for intravascular cooling over surface cooling

1.2 Growing number of technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost issues

2.2 Risks Associated

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Medical Condition:

1.1 Cardiac Arrest

1.2 Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

1.3 Stroke (Bleeding & Thrombosis)

1.4 Myocardial Infarction

1.5 Other Medical Conditions

2. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Application:

2.1 Perioperative Care

2.2 Acute/Critical Care

2.3 Intensive Care Units

2.4 Coronary Care Units

2.5 Neurological Care Units

2.6 Catheterization Laboratories

3. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Operative care:

3.1 Preoperative Care

3.2 Operative Care

3.3 Post-Operative Care

4. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Type:

4.1 Intravascular Cooling

4.2 Intravascular Warming

5. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

2. Stryker Corporation

3. Medtronic PLC

4. Smiths Medical

5. 3M Company

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7. Gentherm Corporation

8. The Surgical Company Group (The 37company)

9. Belmont Instrument Corporation

10. Biegler GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Intravascular Temperature Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

