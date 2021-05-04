Naval 3D Radar Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2027

Naval 3D Radar Market Outlook – 2027

Radar stands for radio detection and ranging system. 3D radars are the upgraded version of 2D radars. A 3D radar provides three-dimensional view in terms of elevation, range, and velocity of the object. 3D radars can automatically detect airborne targets and can work under all weather conditions effectively. It works on wireless connectivity and can extract data, which can help in 3D mapping of an area from various angles. 3D radars are used in weather monitoring, surveillance, and for defense purposes. Further, 3D radars are very helpful in precise prediction of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and hurricanes. In addition, 3D radar can be used as a long-range warning system, which can detect enemy missiles, aircrafts, and others on the basis of their size and speed.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in naval 3D radars companies across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

As governments spending shift toward economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for naval 3D radars.

Production rate of naval 3D radar making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 situation.

Cancellation of several military exercises between nations and reduction in military activities worldwide due to COVID-19 has been impacting adversely to military radars market as demand of relevant spare parts is also low.

Post COVID-19, naval 3D radars market can see a significant growth as several countries have either already ordered or planning to procure 3D naval radars for their forces.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in use of modern warfare techniques, adoption of 3D radar in naval vessels, and increase in number of unmanned aerial vehicles are some of the major factors that drive the global naval 3D radar market. However, high installation & development cost of 3D radar and high skills requirement for operating & maintaining of 3D radar system, is hampering the growth of the naval 3D radar market. On the contrary, growing deployment of missile defense systems and technological advancements such as miniaturization of 3D radar will contribute further in the growth of global naval 3D radar market.

Adoption of 3D radar in navy vessels

The demand of 3D radars in navy is continuously rising due to its advance features such as accuracy, ability to simultaneously tracking multiple targets etc. Such radars are also equipped with digital receiver and programmable signal processor which provides high resolution tracking, and response & information availability. Therefore, due to the advance features of 3D radars, the adoption of 3D radars in navy vessels is growing and thereby driving the global naval 3D radar market.

