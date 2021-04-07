Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis With Future Scope and Outlook Forecast

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/256/Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market was valued at USD 127.18 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 222.83 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Pharmacovigilance software is a drug safety management software solution that supports case management, report preparation, electronic submissions and benefit & risk management as per the guidelines set by ICH, FDA, EMA and other national authorities.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/256/Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety#inquiry

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=256

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing drug discoveries and technical advancements

1.2 Growing cases of chronic diseases

1.3 Growing geriatric population

1.4 High reports of Drug reactions

1.5 Government safety concerns towards adverse drug results

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of regulations

2.2 Lack of pharmacovigilance professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, by Delivery:

1.1 On-Premise Delivery Mode

1.2 On-Demand/Cloud Based (Saas) Delivery Mode

2. Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, by Functionality:

2.1 Adverse Event Reporting Software

2.2 Drug Safety Audits Software

2.3 Issue Tracking Software

2.4 Fully Integrated Software

3. Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharma and Biotech Companies

3.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms

3.4 Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers

4. Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AB-Cube

2. Arisglobal

3. Extedo GMBH.

4. Ennov.

5. Online Business Applications, Inc

6. Oracle Corporation.

7. Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

8. Sparta Systems, Inc

9. United Biosource Corporation

10. Umbra Global

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/256/Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety

________________________________________