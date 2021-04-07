Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis With Future Scope and Outlook Forecast

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The cloud computing systems in Healthcare provide Services which are shared across multiple organizations, allowing the same under-lying systems and applications to meet the demands of a variety of interests, simultaneously and securely. Applications, services, and data can be accessed through a wide range of connected devices (e.g., smart phones, laptops, and other mobile internet devices).

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Laws in countries directly supporting economy of Healthcare IT

1.2 Growth of new models and economic benefits of cloud

1.3 Usage of Cloud Improves data management in multiple ways

1.4 Increased use of IT

1.5 Enactment of Ppaca

1.6 Dynamic nature of Health Plans

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increased Data breach risks

2.2 Difficulty in multi User usage

2.3 Resistance from the side of providers

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Deployment Model:

1.1 Private Cloud

1.2 Public cloud

2. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Application:

2.1 Clinical Information Systems

2.1.1 Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

2.1.2 Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)

2.1.3 Radiology Information System (RIS)

2.1.4 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

2.1.5 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

2.1.6 Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

2.2 Nonclinical Information Systems (NCIS)

2.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

2.2.2 Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

2.2.3 Payroll Management Systems

2.2.4 Claims Management

2.2.5 Cost Accounting

3. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Pricing Model:

3.1 Pay As you go

3.2 Spot Pricing

4. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Component:

4.1 Hardware

4.1.1 Access Devices

4.1.2 Peripherals

4.1.3 Servers

4.1.4 Storage Devices

4.1.5 Networking Devices

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Consulting

4.2.2 Implementation services

4.2.3 Post sale services

4.2.4 Training Services

5. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by End User:

5.1 Healthcare Provider

5.2 Healthcare Payers

6. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Service Model:

6.1 Software-As-A-Service (SAAS)

6.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS)

6.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)

7. Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Athenahealth, Inc.

2. Carecloud Corporation

3. Carestream Health, Inc.

4. Cleardata Networks, Inc.

5. Dell Inc.

6. Global Net Access (GNAX)

7. IBM Corporation

8. Iron Mountain, Inc.

9. Merge Healthcare, Inc.

10. VM Ware, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Healthcare Cloud Computing Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

