Cardiovascular Information System Market Analysis With Future Scope and Outlook Forecast

Global Cardiovascular Information System Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Cardiovascular Information System Market was valued at USD 665.27 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,269.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

The software provides every facilitys cardiology department, regardless of its size or scope, faces similar challenges in. Lost time from inefficient workflow, shrinking reimbursements despite increasing costs and mounting pressure to improve quality of care are having a significant impact on business performance and care outcomes. This Technology provides the key to improving performance.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing chances of cases of cardiovascular disaeases

1.2 Focus on Operational efficiency and reduce medical errors

1.3 Need to curtail Healthcare cost

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Implementation cost

2.2 Resistance in Medical Service providers

Market Segmentation:

The Cardiovascular Information System Market is segmented on the basis of product, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by Component:

1.1 Software

1.2 Services

1.3 Hardware

2. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals

2.1.1 Small sized

2.1.2 Medium Sized

2.1.3 Large Sized

2.2 Diagnostic Centres

3. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by Type:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.3 Hardware

4. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by system Type:

4.1 CVIS

4.2 CPACS

5. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by Mode of Operations:

5.1 Web based

5.2 Onsite

5.3 Cloud-based

6. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, By Application:

6.1 Catheterization Lab CVIS Solutions

6.2 Echocardiography Lab CVIS Solutions

6.3 Electrophysiology Lab CVIS Solutions

6.4 Nuclear Cardiology CVIS Solutions

6.5 Cardiothoracic Center CVIS Solutions

6.6 Ecg/Holter Monitoring CVIS Solutions

6.7 Pacemaker/ICD Lab CVIS Solutions

6.8 Heart Failure Center CVIS Solutions

6.9 Outpatient Clinic CVIS Solutions

6.10 Other Applications

7. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market, by Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

4. Siemens Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG Company)

5. Merge Healthcare

6. AGFA Healthcare

7. Lumedx

8. Digisonics

9. Fujifilm Medical Systems

10. Cerner Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

