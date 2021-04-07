Healthcare Provider Network Market Analysis With Future Scope and Outlook Forecast

Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.

A provider network is a list of the doctors, other health care providers, and hospitals that a plan has contracted with to provide medical care to its members. These providers are called network providers or in-network providers. A provider that has not contracted with the plan is called an out-of-network provider.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of strict laws in the U.S.

1.2 Increasing Focus on quality improvement by gauging payer reports and responses.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial costs

2.2 High maintenance

Market Segmentation:

The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is segmented on the basis of Component:

1. Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Component:

1.1 Provider network management services

1.2 Provider Network management Software

2. The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Trizetto Corporation (A Cognizant Company)

2. Ayasdi, Inc.

3. Mckesson Corporation

4. Optum, Inc.

5. Genpact Limited

6. Infosys BPO, Ltd.

7. Syntel, Inc.

8. Mphasis Limited

9. Vestica Healthcare, LLC (A Skygen USA Company)

10. Aldera, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

