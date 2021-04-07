Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis, Demand and Players Forecast

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:

Healthcare biometrics market was valued at USD 1,182.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,701.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication (or realistic authentication) is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased cases of false identity and data breach in healthcare

1.2 Increased Funding in the same sector from Government

1.3 Ease provided due to contactless biometric systems

1.4 Implementation of such systems by major players

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High installation cost

2.2 High Maintenance

2.3 Security risks of data stored in biometric systems

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare Biometrics market is segmented on the basis of the following:

1. Technology:

1.1 Single factor authentication, by technology

1.1.1 Fingerprint Recognition

1.1.2 Face palm Recognition

1.1.3 Iris Recognition

1.1.4 Vein Recognition

1.1.5 Face Recognition

1.1.6 Behavioral Recognition

1.1.6.1 Voice Recognition

1.1.6.2 Signature Recognition

1.1.6.3 Others

1.1.7 Other technologies

1.2 Single factor Authentication, By Type

1.2.1 Contact

1.2.2 Non-Contact

1.3 Multifactor Authentication Technology

1.3.1 smart card with Biometrics

1.3.2 Biometrics with pin

1.4 Multi model Authentication Technology

1.4.1 Two factor

1.4.2 Three factor

2. Application:

2.1 Medical record and Data center Security

2.2 Patient Identification & tracking

2.3 Care Provider Authentication

2.4 Pharmacy Dispensing

2.5 Workforce Management

2.6 Home/ Remote Patient Monitoring

2.7 Other applications

3. End User:

3.1 Hospital and clinics

3.2 Healthcare Institute

3.3 Research and clinical laboratories

4. Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Ltd.

2. 3M cogent, Inc.

3. DXC Technology company

4. NEC Corporation

5. Lumidigm

6. Morpho

7. Imprivata, Inc.

8. Suprema, Inc.

9. Bio-key International, Inc.

10. Zkteco, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Low Migration Inks Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

