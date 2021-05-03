Floating LNG Market Competitive Share & Forecast 2021|Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, TechnipFMC|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Floating LNG Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Floating LNG market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Floating LNG market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Floating LNG market.

The research report on the global Floating LNG market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Floating LNG market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Floating LNG research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Floating LNG market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Floating LNG market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Floating LNG market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Floating LNG Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Floating LNG market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Floating LNG market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Floating LNG Market Leading Players

Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, TechnipFMC, Golar LNG, Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Floating LNG Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Floating LNG market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Floating LNG market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Floating LNG Segmentation by Product

Small-Scale Capacity

Large-Scale Capacity

Floating LNG Segmentation by Application

Energy Enterprises

Government

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Floating LNG market?

How will the global Floating LNG market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Floating LNG market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Floating LNG market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Floating LNG market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Floating LNG

1.1 Floating LNG Market Overview

1.1.1 Floating LNG Product Scope

1.1.2 Floating LNG Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Floating LNG Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Floating LNG Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Floating LNG Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Small-Scale Capacity

2.5 Large-Scale Capacity 3 Floating LNG Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Energy Enterprises

3.5 Government 4 Floating LNG Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floating LNG as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Floating LNG Market

4.4 Global Top Players Floating LNG Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Floating LNG Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Floating LNG Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Exxon Mobil

5.1.1 Exxon Mobil Profile

5.1.2 Exxon Mobil Main Business

5.1.3 Exxon Mobil Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Exxon Mobil Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

5.2 Royal Dutch Shell

5.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell Profile

5.2.2 Royal Dutch Shell Main Business

5.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments

5.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

5.3.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Profile

5.3.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Main Business

5.3.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 TechnipFMC Recent Developments

5.4 TechnipFMC

5.4.1 TechnipFMC Profile

5.4.2 TechnipFMC Main Business

5.4.3 TechnipFMC Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 TechnipFMC Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 TechnipFMC Recent Developments

5.5 Golar LNG

5.5.1 Golar LNG Profile

5.5.2 Golar LNG Main Business

5.5.3 Golar LNG Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Golar LNG Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Golar LNG Recent Developments

5.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

5.6.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Profile

5.6.2 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Main Business

5.6.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Floating LNG Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Floating LNG Market Dynamics

11.1 Floating LNG Industry Trends

11.2 Floating LNG Market Drivers

11.3 Floating LNG Market Challenges

11.4 Floating LNG Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

