Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market to Get a New Boost | Juice Generation, Bella Berry, Kino Biotech

The consumption of beauty boosting beverages provides better nutrition and supplements to the body for the body’s beauty and wellness. These drinks are not an alternative to our regular diet but are taken additionally. Although many health-conscious people prefer to consume functional beverages with added vitamins and minerals, in place of carbonated soft drinks.

Beauty boosting beverages are a mixture of nutrients such as protein & peptides, minerals, vitamins, collagen, and antioxidants, which are healthy for skin feeding. The extraction of these nutrients is done from various fruits & vegetables, like pomegranate, red grape, broccoli, and others.

The use of beauty-boosting beverages, is not just confined to skin enhancement, rather it has a wide range of purposes. These drinks contain anti-aging properties, natural detoxication, which provide radiance and vitality to the skin. Along with this, beauty-boosting beverages help in skin tightening and maintaining healthy hair & nails. The global beauty-boosting beverages market is multiplying due to the increasing importance placed on the appearance. The benefits provided by the beauty-boosting drinks have gained significant market share over the past few years.

Companies covered: Feed Your Skin JV, Juice Generation, Bella Berry, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Vital Proteins LLC, Beauty and Go., Lacka Foods Ltd., Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Company Limited, Kino Biotech, AMC Grupo Alimentación Fresco y Zumos, SA, Big Quark LLC., Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc. and Sappe Public Company Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the demand for beauty-boosting beverages.

Due to the disruption of the supply chain, production and meeting demand has become a primary concern for the food and beverage industries.

Import-Export activities have also stopped, thereby affecting the supply for such products.

Products like beauty-boosting beverages are considered as luxury items, and in this Corona pandemic, consumers are not focusing on purchasing such products.

Even the e-commerce sector is facing logistics and transportation issues, which further slowing down the sales of beauty-boosting beverages through online retails.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

An increase in number of health-conscious consumers, coupled with the busy lifestyle and rise in disposable income of the people drive the growth of the global beauty-boosting beverages market. Moreover, a large number of the aging population across the globe acts as a catalyst for the growth of the market for beauty-boosting beverages. Along with this, the convenience of low or zero side effects of these beverages, are propelling, the demand for these drinks, among a large portion of women around the globe. The penetration of e-commerce is yet another reason that has boosted the demand for beauty drinks over the past few years. The beauty-boosting beverages are easily available on online retail stores are thus, increasing online sales.

Skin and health problems associated with an individual’s appearance are rising due to unhealthy and unregulated lifestyle and food. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased pollution and an unhealthy environment, causing skin and health problems. All these create the need for the use of beauty-boosting beverages, thereby boosting the market growth. Nowadays, the geriatric population has this urge to look as young and as presentable as possible, which plays a major role in propelling the sales of the beauty-boosting drinks market.

Another factor responsible for the rapid growth of this niche market is the availability of machinery for mass production, enhanced storage facilities, and easy transport availability.

However, the beauty-boosting beverages market is a very competitive market, which is entirely based upon the availability of products, the use of different ingredients in the beauty drinks, packaging, and price of the products. All this, coupled with marketing strategies and increased investment in research & development, are few opportunities, which can fuel the growth for this market, globally.

The Global Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market Trends are as follows:

The entrance of New Players in the Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market:

Recently, many existing players are extending their product line and are entering the beauty-boosting beverage market. For instance, Samyang groups have entered this market. The benefits provided by beauty drink products and the existing brand image of these players entering the beauty-boosting drinks market are expected to lay new expansion opportunities for the food and beverage sector industries, during the forecast period.

