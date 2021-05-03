COVID-19 Impact on Anti-money Laundering Systems Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2026

Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Anti-money Laundering Systems will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Anti-money Laundering Systems market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2021. Over the next five years the Anti-money Laundering Systems market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-money Laundering Systems market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Transaction Monitoring System

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) System

Customer Identity Management System

Compliance Management System

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-money Laundering Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti-money Laundering Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-money Laundering Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-money Laundering Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-money Laundering Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Size by Players

4 Anti-money Laundering Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Oracle Company Information

11.1.2 Oracle Anti-money Laundering Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Oracle Anti-money Laundering Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Oracle Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Oracle Latest Developments

11.2 Thomson Reuters

11.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Information

11.2.2 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Thomson Reuters Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Thomson Reuters Latest Developments

11.3 Fiserv

11.3.1 Fiserv Company Information

11.3.2 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Fiserv Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Fiserv Latest Developments

11.4 SAS

