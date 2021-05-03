North America Liquid Packaging Market Analysis, Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the north america liquid packaging market generated $93.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $137.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7088

Surge in demand for FMCG goods, and growing demand for sustainable as well as lighweight packaging drive the growth of the North America liquid packaging market. However, increase in concern regarding disposability and recyclability of plastic packaging products restrains the market growth. Furthermore, development of nano-food packaging is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for liquid packaging has been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic due to increase in its usage for packaging of FMCG products such as sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents.

In addition, its demand from pharmaceutical industry has also been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic for packaging of dietary supplements, such as vitamins, and other essential supplies, such as allergy medication.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the North America liquid packaging market based on resin, packaging type, technology, end-user, and country.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the North America Liquid Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7088?reqfor=covid

Based on resin, the polyethylene segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the rigid segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the flexible segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7088

Based on country, U.S. contributed the highest share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Berry North America, Amcor Limited, Goglio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, ProAmpac, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Sealed Air Corporation.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-liquid-packaging-market-A06723

Similar Research Report:

Liquid Packaging Market (Global Research Report)@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-packaging-market

Liquid Packaging Market :Increase in demand for packaged essentials such as food & beverages, sanitizers, liquid detergents, hand washes, and disinfectants such as Sodium Hypochlorite has resulted in the growth of liquid packaging market globally.

Key Market Segments

By Materials

Paperboard

Plastics

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Glass

Metal

Others

By Technology

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Blow Molding

Form Fill Seal

By Packaging Format

Flexible

Films

Stand-up Pouches

Bag-in-box

Rigid

Carton

Paperboards

Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

By End User

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Industrial

Others

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060S

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter