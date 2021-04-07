Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

Track and Trace Solutions Market was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2025.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Favorable Regulations for implementation of the technology

1.2 Increasing focus of Healthcare Product Manufacturers on brand Protection

1.3 Growth in the number of packaging related product recalls

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation costs

Market Segmentation:

Track and Trace Solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

1. By Type:

1.1 Hardware Systems

1.1.1 Printing and Marking Solutions

1.1.2 Monitoring and Verification Solutions

1.1.3 Labeling Solutions

1.1.4 Check weighers

1.1.5 RFID Readers

1.1.6 Barcode Scanners

1.2 Software Solutions

1.2.1 Plant Manager Software

1.2.2 Line Controller Software

1.2.3 Bundle Tracking Software

1.2.4 Warehouse and Shipment Manager

1.2.5 Case Tracking Software

2. By Application:

2.1 Serialization Solutions

2.1.1 Bottle Serialization

2.1.2 Label Serialization

2.1.3 Carton Serialization

2.1.4 Datamatrix Serialization

2.2 Aggregation Solutions

2.2.1 Bundle Aggregation

2.2.2 Case Aggregation

2.2.3 Pallet Aggregation

3. By Technology:

3.1 2D Barcodes

3.2 Radio Frequency Identification

3.3 Linear Barcodes

4. By End User:

4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical companies

4.2 Medical Device Companies

4.3 Cosmetic Industry

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Antares Vision

2. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

3. Optel Vision

4. SEA Vision SRL

5. SeidenaderMaschinenbau GmbH

6. Siemens AG

7. Systech International

8. Xyntek Inc.

9. ACG Worldwide

10. Tracelink Inc.

11. Adents International

12. Axway Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Track and Trace Solutions Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

