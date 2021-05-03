Building Insulation Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International

“

The report titled Global Building Insulation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Insulation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Insulation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Insulation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Insulation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Insulation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Insulation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Insulation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Insulation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Insulation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Insulation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Insulation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, DowDuPont, Paroc Group, GAF, Huntsman International, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Stone/Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Wall Insulation

Roof Insulation

Floor Insulation



The Building Insulation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Insulation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Insulation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Insulation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Insulation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Insulation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Insulation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Insulation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Building Insulation Market Overview

1.1 Building Insulation Product Overview

1.2 Building Insulation Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stone/Rock Wool

1.2.2 Glass Wool

1.2.3 EPS/XPS

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Building Insulation Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Building Insulation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Building Insulation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Building Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Building Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Building Insulation Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Building Insulation Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Building Insulation Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Building Insulation Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Building Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Building Insulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Insulation Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Insulation Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Building Insulation as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Insulation Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Building Insulation Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Building Insulation Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Building Insulation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Building Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Building Insulation Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Building Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Building Insulation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Building Insulation by Application

4.1 Building Insulation Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wall Insulation

4.1.2 Roof Insulation

4.1.3 Floor Insulation

4.2 Global Building Insulation Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Building Insulation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Building Insulation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Building Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Building Insulation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Building Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Building Insulation by Country

5.1 North America Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Building Insulation by Country

6.1 Europe Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Insulation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Building Insulation by Country

8.1 Latin America Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Insulation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Insulation Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Building Insulation Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.2 Kingspan Group

10.2.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kingspan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kingspan Group Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Saint-Gobain Building Insulation Products Offered

10.2.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

10.3 Rockwool International

10.3.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rockwool International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rockwool International Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rockwool International Building Insulation Products Offered

10.3.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

10.4 Johns Manville

10.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Johns Manville Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Johns Manville Building Insulation Products Offered

10.4.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.5 Owens Corning

10.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.5.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Owens Corning Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Owens Corning Building Insulation Products Offered

10.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.6 Knauf Insulation

10.6.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Knauf Insulation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Knauf Insulation Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Knauf Insulation Building Insulation Products Offered

10.6.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

10.7 DowDuPont

10.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DowDuPont Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DowDuPont Building Insulation Products Offered

10.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.8 Paroc Group

10.8.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Paroc Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Paroc Group Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Paroc Group Building Insulation Products Offered

10.8.5 Paroc Group Recent Development

10.9 GAF

10.9.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GAF Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GAF Building Insulation Products Offered

10.9.5 GAF Recent Development

10.10 Huntsman International

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Building Insulation Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huntsman International Building Insulation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huntsman International Recent Development

10.11 Byucksan Corporation

10.11.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Byucksan Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Insulation Products Offered

10.11.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Atlas Roofing

10.12.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Atlas Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Atlas Roofing Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Atlas Roofing Building Insulation Products Offered

10.12.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

10.13 Jia Fu Da

10.13.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jia Fu Da Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jia Fu Da Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jia Fu Da Building Insulation Products Offered

10.13.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Development

10.14 Lfhuaneng

10.14.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lfhuaneng Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lfhuaneng Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Lfhuaneng Building Insulation Products Offered

10.14.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Development

10.15 Beipeng Technology

10.15.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beipeng Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Beipeng Technology Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Beipeng Technology Building Insulation Products Offered

10.15.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Development

10.16 Taishi Rock

10.16.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

10.16.2 Taishi Rock Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Taishi Rock Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Taishi Rock Building Insulation Products Offered

10.16.5 Taishi Rock Recent Development

10.17 Cellofoam

10.17.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

10.17.2 Cellofoam Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Cellofoam Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Cellofoam Building Insulation Products Offered

10.17.5 Cellofoam Recent Development

10.18 BNBM Group

10.18.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 BNBM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 BNBM Group Building Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 BNBM Group Building Insulation Products Offered

10.18.5 BNBM Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Building Insulation Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Building Insulation Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Building Insulation Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Building Insulation Distributors

12.3 Building Insulation Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”