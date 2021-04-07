Accountable Care Solutions Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Accountable Care Solutions Market was valued at USD 854.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8,439.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Accountable care provides access, disease prevention and management, and care coordination services that leverage overall cost savings for the system. Accountable care solutions look to other components as well: specialty care, imaging, laboratory services, hospital care and information technology support. For an accountable care solution to be complete, each of these components must be integrated, coordinated and part of the overall efficiency.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Government Support and implementation of regulations

1.2 Increasing efforts to reduce risks for healthcare payers

1.3 Increasing number of accountable care organizations

1.4 Cost cutting in Healthcare

1.5 Generation of Bid Data

1.6 Increasing cases of chronic diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Single user systems and lack of interoperability

2.2 High installation costs

Market Segmentation:

Global Accountable Care Solutions Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode:

1.1 Web-Based Accountable Care Solutions Systems

1.2 Cloud-Based Accountable Care Solutions Systems

1.3 On-Premise Accountable Care Solutions Systems

2. Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by End User:

2.1 Healthcare Providers

2.2 Healthcare Payers

3. Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Products and Services:

3.1 Healthcare Provider Solutions

3.1.1 Electronic Health/Medical Records

3.1.2 Healthcare Analytics

3.1.3 Revenue Cycle Management Solutions (RCM)

3.1.4 Patient Engagement Solutions

3.1.5 Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions

3.1.6 Care Management Solutions

3.1.7 Hcit Integration Systems

3.1.8 Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

3.1.9 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

3.2 Healthcare Payer Solutions

3.2.1 Claims Management Solutions

3.2.2 Payment Management Solutions

3.2.3 Provider Network Management Solutions

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services

3.3.2 Implementation Services

3.3.3 Training & Education Services

4. Global Accountable Care Solutions Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. Aetna, Inc.

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6. Unitedhealth Group (Optum Health)

7. EPIC Systems Corporation

8. Verisk Health, Inc.

9. Zeomega Inc.

10. Eclinicalworks, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

