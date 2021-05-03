Barrier Packaging Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing, Amcor

“

The report titled Global Barrier Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Barrier Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Barrier Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Barrier Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Barrier Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Barrier Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Barrier Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Barrier Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Barrier Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Barrier Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Barrier Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Barrier Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DowDuPont, Toray Advanced Film, Mitsubishi PLASTICS, Toyobo, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air, Mondi, Wipak, 3M, QIKE, Berry Plastics, Taghleef Industries, Fraunhofer POLO, Sunrise, JBF RAK, Amcor, Konica Minolta, FUJIFILM, Biofilm

Market Segmentation by Product: PET

CPP

BOPP

PVA

PLA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Other



The Barrier Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Barrier Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Barrier Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Barrier Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Barrier Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Barrier Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Barrier Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Barrier Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Barrier Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Barrier Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Barrier Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PET

1.2.2 CPP

1.2.3 BOPP

1.2.4 PVA

1.2.5 PLA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Barrier Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Barrier Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Barrier Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Barrier Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Barrier Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Barrier Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Barrier Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Barrier Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Barrier Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Barrier Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Barrier Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Barrier Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Barrier Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Barrier Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Barrier Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Barrier Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Barrier Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Barrier Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Barrier Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Barrier Packaging by Application

4.1 Barrier Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Food and Beverages

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Barrier Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Barrier Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Barrier Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Barrier Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Barrier Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Barrier Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Barrier Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Barrier Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Barrier Packaging Business

10.1 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

10.1.1 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.2 Dai Nippon Printing

10.2.1 Dai Nippon Printing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dai Nippon Printing Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dai Nippon Printing Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Dai Nippon Printing Recent Development

10.3 Amcor

10.3.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.3.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Amcor Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Amcor Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.4 Ultimet Films Limited

10.4.1 Ultimet Films Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ultimet Films Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ultimet Films Limited Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ultimet Films Limited Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Ultimet Films Limited Recent Development

10.5 DowDuPont

10.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.5.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DowDuPont Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DowDuPont Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.6 Toray Advanced Film

10.6.1 Toray Advanced Film Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toray Advanced Film Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toray Advanced Film Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Toray Advanced Film Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Toray Advanced Film Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi PLASTICS

10.7.1 Mitsubishi PLASTICS Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi PLASTICS Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi PLASTICS Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi PLASTICS Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi PLASTICS Recent Development

10.8 Toyobo

10.8.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toyobo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toyobo Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toyobo Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Toyobo Recent Development

10.9 Schur Flexibles Group

10.9.1 Schur Flexibles Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Schur Flexibles Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Schur Flexibles Group Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Schur Flexibles Group Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Schur Flexibles Group Recent Development

10.10 Sealed Air

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Barrier Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sealed Air Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

10.11 Mondi

10.11.1 Mondi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mondi Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mondi Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mondi Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Mondi Recent Development

10.12 Wipak

10.12.1 Wipak Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wipak Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wipak Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Wipak Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Wipak Recent Development

10.13 3M

10.13.1 3M Corporation Information

10.13.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 3M Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 3M Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 3M Recent Development

10.14 QIKE

10.14.1 QIKE Corporation Information

10.14.2 QIKE Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 QIKE Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 QIKE Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 QIKE Recent Development

10.15 Berry Plastics

10.15.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Berry Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Berry Plastics Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Berry Plastics Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

10.16 Taghleef Industries

10.16.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Taghleef Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Taghleef Industries Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Taghleef Industries Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Development

10.17 Fraunhofer POLO

10.17.1 Fraunhofer POLO Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fraunhofer POLO Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fraunhofer POLO Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fraunhofer POLO Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 Fraunhofer POLO Recent Development

10.18 Sunrise

10.18.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sunrise Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sunrise Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sunrise Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.18.5 Sunrise Recent Development

10.19 JBF RAK

10.19.1 JBF RAK Corporation Information

10.19.2 JBF RAK Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 JBF RAK Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 JBF RAK Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.19.5 JBF RAK Recent Development

10.20 Amcor

10.20.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.20.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Amcor Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Amcor Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.20.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.21 Konica Minolta

10.21.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

10.21.2 Konica Minolta Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Konica Minolta Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Konica Minolta Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.21.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

10.22 FUJIFILM

10.22.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Information

10.22.2 FUJIFILM Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 FUJIFILM Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 FUJIFILM Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.22.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

10.23 Biofilm

10.23.1 Biofilm Corporation Information

10.23.2 Biofilm Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Biofilm Barrier Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Biofilm Barrier Packaging Products Offered

10.23.5 Biofilm Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Barrier Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Barrier Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Barrier Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Barrier Packaging Distributors

12.3 Barrier Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”