Clinical Trial Imaging Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market was valued at USD 772.9 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,294.75 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2025.

Medical imaging plays an instrumental role in the clinical development of new life science products. The medical imaging industry is in a constant state of flux due to increased investment in medical imaging companies, as well as mergers and acquisitions adoption of novel imaging technologies to support clinical trials for the pharma, biotech, and medical device industries continues to increase. Imaging data is now used as a primary endpoint in many clinical research studies. The factors driving imaging implementation in clinical trials, the current hurdles to increased adoption, and some of the technologies available to help overcome those challenges.

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase in investments in R&D Department

1.2 Increase in Pharma and Biotech industries

1.3 High Numbers of CROs

1.4 Emerging Economies in industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of instalment

2.2 High cost of Clinical trials

Market Segmentation:

Clinical Trial Imaging Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Modality:

1.1 Computed Tomography

1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.3 Ultrasound

1.4 Positron Emission Tomography

1.5 X-Ray

1.6 Echocardiography

1.7 Other Modalities

2. By products and Services:

2.1 Services

2.1.1 Operational Imaging Services

2.1.2 System and Technical Support Services

2.1.3 Trial Design Consulting Services

2.2 Software

3. By End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.2 Biotechnology Companies

3.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

3.4 Contract Research Organizations

3.5 Academic and Government Research Institutes

3.6 Other End Users

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bioclinica, Inc.

2. Parexel International Corporation

3. Icon PLC

4. Biomedical Systems Corporation

5. Biotelemetry, Inc.

6. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

7. Intrinsic Imaging LLC

8. Ixico PLC

9. Radiant Sage LLC

10. Worldcare Clinical, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Clinical Trial Imaging Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

