Advanced Visualization Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast

Global Advanced Visualization Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

Market Analysis:

Advanced Visualization Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Advanced Visualization is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

Advanced Visualization (PHM) seeks to improve the health outcomes of a group by monitoring and identifying individual patients within that group. Typically, PHM programs use business intelligence (BI) tool to aggregate data and provide a comprehensive clinical picture of each patient. Using that data, providers can track, and hopefully improve, clinical outcomes while lowering costs.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancements in AV Software

1.2 Technological Advancements

1.3 Rising Prevalence of targeted diseases

1.4 Need for better diagnostic Techniques

1.5 Increased Awareness regarding IT/AV facilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited Availability of Reimbursements for Radiology-Based Diagnostic Procedures

2.2 Lack technology experts

Market Segmentation:

Advanced Visualization Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Type Of Solution being offered:

1.1 Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions

1.2 Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions

2. by Products and services:

2.1 Hardware and software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Implementation

2.2.2 Post sale and maintenance

2.2.3 Consulting

2.2.4 Training and Education

3. By Clinical Application:

3.1 Radiology/Interventional Radiology

3.2 Cardiology

3.3 Orthopedics

3.4 Oncology

3.5 Vascular

3.6 Neurology

3.7 Other Clinical Applications

4. By End User:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Hospitals and Surgical Centers

4.3 Imaging Centers

4.4 Academic and Research Centers

4.5 Other End Users

5. By Imaging Modality:

5.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

5.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.4 Ultrasound

5.5 Radiotherapy (RT)

5.6 Nuclear Medicine

5.7 Other Imaging Modalities

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. General Electric Company

2. Toshiba Corporation

3. Siemens AG

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6. Terarecon, Inc.

7. PRO Medicus Limited

8. Carestream Health, Inc. (A Part of Onex Corporation)

9. AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

10. QI Imaging

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Advanced Visualization Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

