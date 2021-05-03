Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2027 | Alfa Laval, Bosch Group, Thermax, Thyssenkrupp AG, Viessmann Group, Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

The waste heat boiler market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.36 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.26 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Waste heat boilers are used in various industrial applications; the equipment also integrates with multiple machines, which sometimes might face technical and economic barriers that can hinder their wider application. Today, numerous machines are already integrating with waste heat boilers, such as waste heat recovery technologies. However, the challenge is that heat recovery technologies are not always economical for a given application. Due to integration, the cost of systems would increase. The capital cost to implement a waste heat boilers integrated with waste heat recovery system might be high; the integration might include additional equipment, which requires additional floor area and maintenance cost. The key factors hindering the market growth are long payback periods, material constrain & cost, economies of scale, and operational & maintenance cost.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Alfa Laval, CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Nooter/Eriksen, Bosch Group, Thermax, Thyssenkrupp AG, Viessmann Group, Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Waste Heat Boiler market.

