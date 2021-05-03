Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market Industry 2021 Global Market Size, Trends, Growth by Top Key Players, Demand and 2027 Forecast Research Report

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe battery testing equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 110.33 million in 2019 to US$ 153.75 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Europe has the highest adoption of mobile phones in the world. Russia is one of the emerging economies in Europe having the highest mobile penetration levels in Europe. Owing to continued growth in smartphone adoption, there are considerable changes in the way consumers in countries, such as Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands, access internet services. As per the Ericsson report, 60% of the internet users utilize smartphones. Rising adoption of smartphones in European region is expected to further increase the production cycle of batteries, thereby contributing to the growth of the battery testing equipment market in the region. Automotive, aerospace, and machinery and equipment are among the major manufacturing industries in the region. The automotive industry is considered a noteworthy sector in Europe as it contributes to the countries’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Further, the automotive industry in the region stands as the largest private investor in R&D, and it receives support from governments in the form of R&D funds. The car manufacturers in Europe are investing in their EVs production. In October 2017, the regional government recognized a huge potential in the lithium-ion battery. The demand for lithium-ion batteries is predicted to grow at an exponential rate in the coming 10–20 years that will create an additional pressure on lithium-ion battery manufacturers and testing providers to design quality standards and efficient testing methods related to battery-cell leak-detection and many more. The growing concerns on increasing production cycle of batteries, such as lithium-ion due to rising adoption of electric vehicles, is expected to fuel the adoption of battery testing equipment.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market Segmentation

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market – By Product Type

Portable Battery Testing Equipment

Stationary Battery Testing Equipment

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market – By Application

Module Testing

Cell Testing

Pack Testing

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market – By End-User

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market – By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market – Company Profiles

Arbin Instruments

CHAUVIN ARNOUX

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

DV POWER

Megger Group Limited

Midtronics, Inc.

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Battery Testing Equipment Market.

