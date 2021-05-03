Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % from 2020 to 2027 | Top Companies: BBC Bircher AG, BEA, GEZE GmbH

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe automatic door sensors market is expected to grow from US$ 305.30 million in 2019 to US$ 427.54 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe automatic door sensors market has been analyzed on the basis of historical, current, and future trends in countries, such as France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Russia, as well as Rest of Europe. Countries in Western Europe are technologically advanced and urbanized. On the other hand, Eastern European countries are gradually urbanizing their cities. The urbanized Western European countries are experiencing decent surge in attractive commercial infrastructure—such as office buildings, hotels, stadiums, hospitals, and airports—with enhanced building systems, including automatic door opening & closing systems. European countries are concentrated with prominent industries, such as food & beverages, automobiles, aerospace, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. With growing number of industrial construction projects, automatic door systems & sensors business is expected to gain high momentum in Europe. With the projected rise in the construction activities in Nordic countries, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Ireland, the scope of installation of automatic door sensors is expected to increase in the coming years. Escalating opportunities due to COVID-19 pandemic and growing popularity of smart airports and airport development activities are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe automatic door sensors market.

Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market Segmentation

Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market – By Type

Microwave Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Laser Sensors

Others

Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market – By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market – Company Profiles

BBC Bircher AG

BEA

GEZE GmbH

Hotron Ltd

Nabtesco Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automatic Door Sensors Market.

