Squash Market to Witness Healthy Growth; Nature, Base Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Segment to Register Fastest Growth through 2020-2027

A concentrated syrup made up of fruits is known as squash, also known as cordial. In modern squash, food colors and additional flavors are added. While in traditional squash, some herbal extracts such as elderflower extract or ginger extract are added to enhance the quality of the squash. Squash being a non-fermented beverage is generally nonalcoholic in nature. However, squash is widely used to form cocktails by mixing them with alcoholic drinks.

Squash are of different base types like orange, lime, mango, blueberry, cranberry, raspberry, apple, pineapple, and many others. Out of these, the most common squash drinks are made-up of orange and lime. Squashes are useful in preparing cocktails and mocktails. The preparation depends upon the concentration requirement. Squash is prepared by combining one part concentrate with four or five-part water. Also, squashes have a good shelf life.

Squashes are popular in Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, China, Denmark, India, Israel, Ireland, Indonesia, Kenya, Norway, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sweden, South Africa, and the UK. On seeing the widespread market demand for squash, anticipations have been made that the global squash market will witness an extensive growth rate during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Nature, Base Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd., Britvic PLC, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Harboe’s Brewery, J Sainsbury Plc, Nichols Plc, PepsiCo Inc, Prigat, Suntory Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Tovali Limited, and Unilever Plc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has a varied effect on the squash market.

The demand for healthy food drinks like concentrates is witnessing a rise.

Consumers are stocking such food and beverages that have a long shelf life during this crisis.

However, the COVID-19 crisis harms the supply of squashes.

The restriction on travel and a halt on import–export activities is causing production and supply-related problems.

Slow production and logistics will massively hit the GDP of the economies, having a significant market share in the production and export of squashes.

However, market players are trying to strengthen the online distribution channel so that they can tap this opportunity as consumers due to the safety precautions are giving preference to online channels over the offline retail stores.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rising demand for ready-to-serve beverages, growing preferences for alcoholic & carbonated drinks, high demand for natural sweeteners, and richness of vitamins and minerals present in squashes drive the market growth globally. Squashes are available in social gatherings, airports, hotels, railway stations, and thereby have enhanced consumer exposure, which increases their sales. In addition to this, their cost is affordable, and they are also available in sugar-free variants for diabetic patients, which further enhances their penetration in the global market. A high demand among children to intake squash as a refreshing juice is yet another significant reason propelling the market growth of squashes. Likewise, health-conscious people are shifting toward the adoption of natural fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drinks, which is bolstering the global squash market growth.

On the contrary, availability of several soft drinks restrains the growth of the market. Another significant reason that slows down the market growth for the squash is the presence of a high amount of fructose that might cause several health issues like paired epidemics of obesity & diabetes, liver damage, and insulin resistance.

However, key market players operating in the global squash market are manufacturing natural squash that is gut-friendly, sugar-free, and have fruit–flower-based ingredients like herbs, elderflower, botanicals, and exotic fruits. This effort of bringing in new and healthy products will enable them to tap new lucrative opportunities for the global squash market growth. Along with this, introducing innovative flavors like savory, floral, spicy, salty, and fruity will help the market players in keeping up with the ricing pace of changing consumer preferences. Also, implementing aggressive marketing strategies for making consumers aware, creating the need for the product, and facing the competition will help in the market growth of squash globally.

