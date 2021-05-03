Sour Cream Powder Market Top Business Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends of Outlook

Sour cream is processed through fermentation of regular cream, which is fat-rich with lactic acid. When the lactic acid bacteria are introduced into the cream, they produce the sour flavor and thick texture in the cream. Sour cream is widely used as a condiment in cuisines and as topping by the hotel & restaurant industry. In addition, sour cream is used by bakeries, confectioneries, and dairy industry as an active ingredient in many food products. The sour cream powder is dehydrated sour cream, which contains 30–60% fat. The powdered sour cream, when mixed with an appropriate quantity of water, forms into regular sour cream with the same flavors. The sour cream powder is produced by spray drying the sour cream to form a powder. The major benefits of sour cream powder are it has longer shelf life than the traditional sour cream and can be stored in the refrigerator and air-tight containers even after opening the packet.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Companies covered :-

DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, Commercial Creamery Company, The Food Source International Inc., Bluegrass Dairy, Daisy Brand, Dean Foods HP HOOD, Kraft Heinz, Saputo, Hoosier Hill Farm, Tsukuba Dairy Products Co., Ltd., Varesco Group, and Walton Feed Inc.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Sour Cream Powder Market request-for-customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11386?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The pandemic has not affected the demand for sour cream powder being, as it is essential for functional food and consumers piled up the stock for an uncertain future.

Manufacturers were facing shortage of milk from farms as the transport facilities were unavailable and labor supply was hit due to the pandemic.

There will be a rise in the demand for sour cream powder as the food manufacturers want easy-to-store dairy products that last for a longer period.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in the use of sour cream powder across the food industry for packaged snacks, dips, and other fast food has increased the demand for sour cream powder in the market. Moreover, an increase in the sale of savory snacks such as French fries with dips, fried chicken with dips, and demand for the improved shelf life of sour cream for easy storage and to ensure freshness in food are the factors driving the global sour cream powder market. However, the major constrain is the texture of sour cream powder that differs from fresh sour cream, which, in turn, changes the texture of the cuisines. Innovation in the segment is related to packaging of sour cream powder which can improve product conservation hence maintain good quality.

New product launches to flourish the market

Rise in demand for low-fat and low-calorie food items has increased in the past few years increasing the demand for sour cream powder with low fat content, which is healthier. Hoosier Hill Farm launched its sour cream powder, which comes in a sealed plastic jar to preserve the freshness and increase the shelf life. The sour cream powder is added in 3:5 ratio with 3 parts of water and 5 parts of powdered sour cream, which gives fresh sour cream within second of the mixture. The sour cream mixture can be used as dips, cakes, muffins, spreads, casseroles, sauces, and for preparing other functional foods.

Regional insights

The European market has seen a rise in demand due to the presence of major food processing units in the European countries, which creates a high demand for sour cream powder as an active ingredient in processing food units. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to the presence of emerging economies and changing lifestyles with an increase in disposable income which has created a demand for fast food and a large number of quick serving restaurant chains opening throughout India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Get more information on this report : Request Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11386

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sour cream powder industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sour cream powder market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sour cream powder market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global sour cream powder market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert :-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11386

Questions Answered in the Sour Cream Powder Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the sour cream powder market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research: